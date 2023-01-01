Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice noodles in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve rice noodles

ShiFu Noodle

3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio

Takeout
Beef Brisket Rice Noodles 红烧牛肉米线$9.99
Rice noodles, beef brisket, cilantro, pickled cabbage, hot chili oil, MEDIUM spicy, serve in broth
Rice Noodle 米线$2$2.00
Fresh Mushroom Rice Noodle 三鲜米线$9.99
Rice noodles, chicken white meat, king trumpet mushroom, fried egg slices, green onions, NOT spicy, serve in broth
More about ShiFu Noodle
Sana All Authentic Filipino Cuisine - Food Trailer

9501 Computer Drive, San Antonio

TakeoutFast Pay
Combo #2 - Chicken Adobo, Lumpia rolls, Pansit noodles and rice$13.00
Combo #1 - Afritada, Lumpia rolls, Pansit noodles and rice$13.00
More about Sana All Authentic Filipino Cuisine - Food Trailer
Tong's Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

TakeoutFast Pay
$2 Wide-Rice Noodles$2.00
More about Tong's Thai Restaurant

