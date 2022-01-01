Salmon salad in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
|Greek Salmon Salad
|$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio
|Greek Salmon Salad
|$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Salmon Salad
|$15.00
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette & grilled Alaskan Salmon
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio
|Greek Salmon Salad
|$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
322 W Rector St, San Antonio
|Greek Salmon Salad
|$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
More about Roots Salad Kitchen
Roots Salad Kitchen
403 Blue Star, San Antonio
|Grilled Salmon Summer Salad
|$16.50
Grilled Salmon, spring mix lettuce, red onion, apples, oranges, candied pecans, FETA cheese with Honey Dijon Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio
|Greek Salmon Salad
|$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.