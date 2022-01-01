Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

 

Sea Island

5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salmon Salad$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
More about Sea Island
Item pic

 

Sea Island

10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salmon Salad$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
More about Sea Island
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Salad$15.00
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette & grilled Alaskan Salmon
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
Item pic

 

Sea Island

11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salmon Salad$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
More about Sea Island
Item pic

 

Sea Island

322 W Rector St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salmon Salad$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
More about Sea Island
Grilled Salmon Summer Salad image

 

Roots Salad Kitchen

403 Blue Star, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Summer Salad$16.50
Grilled Salmon, spring mix lettuce, red onion, apples, oranges, candied pecans, FETA cheese with Honey Dijon Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Roots Salad Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sea Island

2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salmon Salad$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
More about Sea Island
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Salad$15.00
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette & grilled Alaskan Salmon
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

