Seaweed salad in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve seaweed salad
Tong’s Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Seaweed Salad
|$6.00
Sushi Zushi - Downtown
203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio
|SEAWEED SALAD
|$5.00
Sesame marinated seaweed.
Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio
|SEAWEED SALAD
|$5.00
Sesame marinated seaweed.
Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
999 E Basse, San Antonio
|SEAWEED SALAD
|$5.00
Sesame marinated seaweed.