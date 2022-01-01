Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve shawarma

Banner pic

 

Pharm Table

611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cauliflower Shawarma Bowl$16.00
Roasted shawarma-spiced cauliflower,
carrots, greens, sweet potato rice, Za’atar
avocado
More about Pharm Table
Zaatar Lebanese Grill image

 

Zaatar Lebanese Grill

9323 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#6 Beef Shawarma - Wrap Only$7.95
Chicken Shawarma Roll$10.95
Thin sliced chicken shawarma, pickles, hummus, onion & garlic sauce. Served with fries and a soft drink.
Beef Shawarma Roll$10.95
Thin sliced beef shawarma, pickles, hummus, tomato & onion. Served with fries and a soft drink.
More about Zaatar Lebanese Grill
Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge image

 

Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge

17631 La Cantera Pkwy, suite 105 RIM, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$15.00
Shawarma Platter$18.00
3 skewers of kefta kebab, 3 skewers chicken shish tawook, 3 skewers Lamb mshish kebab, and 3 Skewers of mixed grilled vegetables and a large serving of basmati rice
Beef Shawarma Wrap$15.00
More about Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge
Pasha Mediterranean Grill image

 

Pasha Mediterranean Grill

1207 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Shawarma (Kids)$6.99
More about Pasha Mediterranean Grill
Naara Cafe image

 

Naara Cafe

9329 Wurzbach Rd #101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Chicken Shawarma Plate$14.00
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$12.00
Beef Shawarma Wrap$12.00
More about Naara Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Pepper Steaks

Lamb Kebabs

Italian Salad

Garlic Bread

Hot And Sour Soup

Fish Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston