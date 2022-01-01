Shawarma in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve shawarma
Pharm Table
611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio
|Cauliflower Shawarma Bowl
|$16.00
Roasted shawarma-spiced cauliflower,
carrots, greens, sweet potato rice, Za’atar
avocado
Zaatar Lebanese Grill
9323 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|#6 Beef Shawarma - Wrap Only
|$7.95
|Chicken Shawarma Roll
|$10.95
Thin sliced chicken shawarma, pickles, hummus, onion & garlic sauce. Served with fries and a soft drink.
|Beef Shawarma Roll
|$10.95
Thin sliced beef shawarma, pickles, hummus, tomato & onion. Served with fries and a soft drink.
Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge
17631 La Cantera Pkwy, suite 105 RIM, San Antonio
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$15.00
|Shawarma Platter
|$18.00
3 skewers of kefta kebab, 3 skewers chicken shish tawook, 3 skewers Lamb mshish kebab, and 3 Skewers of mixed grilled vegetables and a large serving of basmati rice
|Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$15.00
Pasha Mediterranean Grill
1207 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio
|Shawarma (Kids)
|$6.99