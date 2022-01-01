Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp enchiladas in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Enchiladas$17.99
Sautéed shrimp enchiladas, topped with two jumbo shrimp and cilantro cream sauce, prepared with heavy cream, cilantro, cheese and spices
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Martha's Mexican Grill image

 

Martha's Mexican Grill

5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Royal Shrimp Enchiladas$12.79
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(1) Shrimp Enchilada$3.50
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Garlic Bread

Calamari

Angus Burgers

Cheese Fries

Pudding

Greek Salad

Shrimp Salad

Tuna Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1340 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston