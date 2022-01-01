Shrimp enchiladas in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$17.99
Sautéed shrimp enchiladas, topped with two jumbo shrimp and cilantro cream sauce, prepared with heavy cream, cilantro, cheese and spices
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Royal Shrimp Enchiladas
|$12.79