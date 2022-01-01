Shrimp fajitas in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$19.99
Eight jumbo shrimp, marinated and charbroiled
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
5800 Broadway St, San Antonio
|Shrimp Fajita Plate
|$17.95
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo.
|Shrimp Fajita Pound
|$35.95
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo. Serves two people.
|Shrimp Fajitas Lb (meat only)
|$16.95