Shrimp fried rice in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
Best Quality Daughter
602 Avenue A, San Antonio
|Curry Shrimp Fried Rice
|$20.00
Yellow curry coconut cream, egg, cilantro (gluten friendly)
Shifu Noodle
3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio
|Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭
|$9.99
Shrimp, eggs, onions, green onions, NOT Spicy
Crawfish Cafe
12485 W Interstate 10, STE 108, San Antonio
|Shrimp Fried Rice - Side
|$3.99
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$9.99