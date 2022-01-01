Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

Best Quality Daughter image

 

Best Quality Daughter

602 Avenue A, San Antonio

Avg 5 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Shrimp Fried Rice$20.00
Yellow curry coconut cream, egg, cilantro (gluten friendly)
More about Best Quality Daughter
Item pic

 

Shifu Noodle

3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭$9.99
Shrimp, eggs, onions, green onions, NOT Spicy
More about Shifu Noodle
Crawfish Cafe image

 

Crawfish Cafe

12485 W Interstate 10, STE 108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice - Side$3.99
Shrimp Fried Rice$9.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Item pic

 

Tong’s Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fried Rice$16.99
Stir fry Shrimps,Rice, Eggs, Chopped onions top with Green onions and Slices fresh Cucumber.
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant

