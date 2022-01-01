Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Thai Taste image

NOODLES

Thai Taste

5520 Evers Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (758 reviews)
Takeout
Goong Kling (Shrimp Rolls)$8.00
Deep-fried shrimp, folded in spring roll wrappers. Served with our sweet & sour sauce.
More about Thai Taste
The Hayden image

SANDWICHES

The Hayden

4025 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini Shrimp & Crab Rolls$14.99
Three per order. Shrimp & Crab Salad tossed in Green Goddess Dressing. Shredded Romaine & Pickled Onions. Challah Roll.
More about The Hayden
Banner pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Downtown

203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cali Special Shrimp Roll$9.50
More about Sushi Zushi - Downtown
Rock Shrimp Roll image

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak

700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rock Shrimp Roll$11.49
Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
Main pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak

18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cali Special Shrimp Roll$9.50
More about Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
Main pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights

999 E Basse, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cali Special Shrimp Roll$9.50
More about Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
Main pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Colonnade

I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CALI SHRIMP ROLL$8.40
Avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, uramaki style. Shrimp
Cali Special Shrimp Roll$9.50
More about Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
Rock Shrimp Roll image

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch

5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rock Shrimp Roll$11.49
Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
Rock Shrimp Roll image

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

8803 State Hwy 151 Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rock Shrimp Roll$11.49
Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

