Shrimp rolls in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
NOODLES
Thai Taste
5520 Evers Rd, San Antonio
|Goong Kling (Shrimp Rolls)
|$8.00
Deep-fried shrimp, folded in spring roll wrappers. Served with our sweet & sour sauce.
SANDWICHES
The Hayden
4025 Broadway, San Antonio
|Mini Shrimp & Crab Rolls
|$14.99
Three per order. Shrimp & Crab Salad tossed in Green Goddess Dressing. Shredded Romaine & Pickled Onions. Challah Roll.
Sushi Zushi - Downtown
203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio
|Cali Special Shrimp Roll
|$9.50
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio
|Rock Shrimp Roll
|$11.49
Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.
Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio
Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
999 E Basse, San Antonio
Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio
|CALI SHRIMP ROLL
|$8.40
Avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, uramaki style. Shrimp
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio
