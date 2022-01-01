Shrimp tacos in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about J Anthony’s Seafood
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Seafood
3015 S Presa St, San Antonio
|Single Shrimp Taco
|$2.29
More about Orderup
Orderup
999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.25
grilled shrimp, pineapple pico, chipotle mayo, cotija cheese
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio
|Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$9.95
Pan seared shrimp, chipotle mayo, topped with cabbage lime slaw, pickled red onion & avocado.
|Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$12.95
|Shrimp Taco (1)
|$4.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
SEAFOOD • GRILL
La Playa Mexican Cafe
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen
|STREET TACOS SHRIMP DNR
|$15.99
More about The Cove
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cove
606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
Texas Gulf Grilled Shrimp, coleslaw, avocado, wasabi cream sauce on a non-GMO organic blue corn tortilla
GF
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos (Tuesday)
|$9.99
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos (LENT)
|$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos (Tuesday)
|$9.99
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos (LENT)
|$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos (Tuesday)
|$9.99
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos (LENT)
|$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
322 W Rector St, San Antonio
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos (LENT)
|$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos Lunch
|$10.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.79
More about Sangria on the Burg
TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio
|Jerk-Lemon Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
cabbage slaw, smoked pineapple and crema
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
Tiago's Cabo Grille
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio
|Baja Shrimp Taco
|$14.90
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos (LENT)
|$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos Lunch
|$10.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Camp Outpost Co.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Camp Outpost Co.
1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.95
two gulf shrimp tacos, cabbage slaw, cilantro lime aioli, corn tortilla
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
5800 Broadway St, San Antonio
|Shrimp Taco A La Carte
|$5.95