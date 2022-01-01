Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

J Anthony’s Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Seafood

3015 S Presa St, San Antonio

Avg 4 (284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Shrimp Taco$2.29
More about J Anthony’s Seafood
Item pic

 

Orderup

999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$5.25
grilled shrimp, pineapple pico, chipotle mayo, cotija cheese
More about Orderup
Item pic

 

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos (2)$9.95
Pan seared shrimp, chipotle mayo, topped with cabbage lime slaw, pickled red onion & avocado.
Shrimp Tacos (2)$12.95
Shrimp Taco (1)$4.99
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
La Playa Mexican Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
Takeout
STREET TACOS SHRIMP DNR$15.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
The Cove image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cove

606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (5564 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.50
Texas Gulf Grilled Shrimp, coleslaw, avocado, wasabi cream sauce on a non-GMO organic blue corn tortilla
GF
More about The Cove
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos (Tuesday)$9.99
Grilled Shrimp Tacos (LENT)$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island Shrimp House - I-10 W image

 

Sea Island

10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos (Tuesday)$9.99
Grilled Shrimp Tacos (LENT)$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Sea Island
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos (Tuesday)$9.99
Grilled Shrimp Tacos (LENT)$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Sea Island
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

322 W Rector St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos (LENT)$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos Lunch$10.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Sea Island
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$12.79
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
Sangria on the Burg image

TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sangria on the Burg

5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (1664 reviews)
Takeout
Jerk-Lemon Shrimp Taco$4.00
cabbage slaw, smoked pineapple and crema
More about Sangria on the Burg
Tiago's Cabo Grille image

 

Tiago's Cabo Grille

17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baja Shrimp Taco$14.90
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos (LENT)$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos Lunch$10.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Sea Island
Shrimp Tacos image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Camp Outpost Co.

1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$13.95
two gulf shrimp tacos, cabbage slaw, cilantro lime aioli, corn tortilla
More about Camp Outpost Co.
The Pigpen image

BBQ

The Pigpen

106 Pershing, San Antonio

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(Original) Shrimp Taco$3.50
More about The Pigpen
Banner pic

 

Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

5800 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco A La Carte$5.95
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen image

 

J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen

847 S General McMullen Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Shrimp Taco$2.29
More about J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen

Map

