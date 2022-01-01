Sirloin steaks in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve sirloin steaks
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
2922 Broadway, San Antonio
|Top sirloin steak
|$25.95
12 oz. choice grade angus, fries
The Brass Tap
17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio
|Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)