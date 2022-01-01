Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve snapper

J Anthony’s Sea Food image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food

3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
Grilled Red Snapper Filet$10.89
Red Snapper$16.99
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Snapper$19.99
Filet of Snapper prepared with our special combination of spices, then blackened, served with tequila lime sauce, Caesar salad and choice of baked potato or steak fries
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Item pic

 

Tong’s Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Deep Fried Fish - Red Snapper$45.00
Whole Red Snapper or Flounder deep fried and served with sweet chili garlic sauce.
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Downtown

203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RED SNAPPER$6.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Downtown
Main pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights

999 E Basse, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RED SNAPPER SASHIMI$10.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
Main pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Colonnade

I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RED SNAPPER$6.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
Item pic

 

Evolution Restaurant

218 E. Olmos Dr., Olmos Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Snapper Adobado$33.00
Red snapper cooked with a 3 chile Adobo. Both Healthy and Tasty!
More about Evolution Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Pesto Ristorante

5221 McCullough Ave, Olmos Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon Pepper Snapper$28.00
House seasoned Lemon Pepper Snapper served over sauteed Spinach and Asparagus topped with a lemon butter garlic sauce
More about Pesto Ristorante

