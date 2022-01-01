Snapper in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve snapper
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food
3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio
|Grilled Red Snapper Filet
|$10.89
|Red Snapper
|$16.99
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Blackened Snapper
|$19.99
Filet of Snapper prepared with our special combination of spices, then blackened, served with tequila lime sauce, Caesar salad and choice of baked potato or steak fries
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Tong’s Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Deep Fried Fish - Red Snapper
|$45.00
Whole Red Snapper or Flounder deep fried and served with sweet chili garlic sauce.
More about Sushi Zushi - Downtown
Sushi Zushi - Downtown
203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio
|RED SNAPPER
|$6.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
999 E Basse, San Antonio
|RED SNAPPER SASHIMI
|$10.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio
|RED SNAPPER
|$6.00
More about Evolution Restaurant
Evolution Restaurant
218 E. Olmos Dr., Olmos Park
|Red Snapper Adobado
|$33.00
Red snapper cooked with a 3 chile Adobo. Both Healthy and Tasty!