Spaghetti and meatballs in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104
18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio
|LN SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS
|$10.49
Three large meatballs served on top of spaghetti with your choice of tomato or meat sauce.
|SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS
|$13.49
Spaghetti served with four large meatballs and rich tomato or meat sauce.
Southtown Pizzeria Italian Cuisine
728 S Presa St, San Antonio
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$18.50
Three well seasoned meatballs made from a mix of delicious pork and beef atop a bed of pasta, sauteed with marinara sauce.
The Pasta Bar - 4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105
4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105, San Antonio
|Spaghetti Meatballs
|$9.99
Spaghetti and tomato sauce with meatballs. Served with a warm garlic stick.