Spaghetti and meatballs in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104

18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio

Takeout
LN SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS$10.49
Three large meatballs served on top of spaghetti with your choice of tomato or meat sauce.
SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS$13.49
Spaghetti served with four large meatballs and rich tomato or meat sauce.
Southtown Pizzeria Italian Cuisine

728 S Presa St, San Antonio

Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.50
Three well seasoned meatballs made from a mix of delicious pork and beef atop a bed of pasta, sauteed with marinara sauce.
The Pasta Bar - 4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105

4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105, San Antonio

TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Meatballs$9.99
Spaghetti and tomato sauce with meatballs. Served with a warm garlic stick.
Pesto Ristorante

5221 McCullough Ave, Olmos Park

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.00
