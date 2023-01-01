Spicy noodles in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve spicy noodles
ShiFu Noodle
3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio
|Cup of Spicy noodle Broth 一碗重庆面汤
|$2.00
|Spicy（CQ）Noodles 重庆小面
|$9.99
egg noodles, bok choy, green onions, minced beef, preserved mustard greens, SPICY, serve in broth
Tong's Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Pad Khi Mao (Drunken Noodles,Spicy)
|$14.99
Extra wide rice noodles stir fried in a spicy basil sauce with, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, bamboo shoots, basil leaves, white onions.
Wasabi Sushi
9921 I-10, San Antonio
|Jjambbong (Spicy seafood noodle soup)
|$17.99