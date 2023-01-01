Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Item pic

 

ShiFu Noodle

3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup of Spicy noodle Broth 一碗重庆面汤$2.00
Spicy（CQ）Noodles 重庆小面$9.99
egg noodles, bok choy, green onions, minced beef, preserved mustard greens, SPICY, serve in broth
More about ShiFu Noodle
Item pic

 

Tong's Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Khi Mao (Drunken Noodles,Spicy)$14.99
Extra wide rice noodles stir fried in a spicy basil sauce with, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, bamboo shoots, basil leaves, white onions.
More about Tong's Thai Restaurant
Item pic

 

Wasabi Sushi

9921 I-10, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jjambbong (Spicy seafood noodle soup)$17.99
More about Wasabi Sushi
Spicy Eggplant Noodles image

SUSHI

Botika

303 Pearl Pkwy #111, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (2703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Eggplant Noodles$20.00
Chili oil, yakisoba noodles, pickled peppers, herbs, peanuts
Spicy Eggplant noodles$19.00
Crispy Japanese eggplant, yakisoba noodles, house chili-garlic, pickled
peppers, herbs, peanuts
More about Botika

