Sweet potato fries in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Orderup image

 

Orderup

999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
sweet potatoes, sea salt
More about Orderup
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

 

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.75
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

SOUPS

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Hand Cut Sweet Potato Fries$3.75
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
The Cove image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cove

606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (5564 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
GF
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
More about The Cove
Crawfish Cafe image

 

Crawfish Cafe

12485 W Interstate 10, STE 108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.55
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
The Shack image

 

The Shack

7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries
More about The Shack
Sweet Potato Fries image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Camp Outpost Co.

1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
espresso bbq sauce
More about Camp Outpost Co.
Item pic

 

Smashin Crab

21506 Wortham Oaks Blvd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Sweet potato fries
More about Smashin Crab
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio

Avg 4 (445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Sweet potato fries
More about Smashin Crab
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.55
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (216 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Sweet potato fries
More about Smashin Crab
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Sweet potato fries
More about Smashin Crab
Restaurant banner

 

Smashin Crab

2722 W. Bitters Rd. Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries-56ct$85.31
More about Smashin Crab
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Side Sweet Potato Fries
More about The Brass Tap

Map

