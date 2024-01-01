Sweet potato pies in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve sweet potato pies
More about Miss Chickpea's Cafetal
Miss Chickpea's Cafetal
8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio
|Day Old Sweet Potato Kale Pot Pie
|$3.60
More about Smashin Crab - Stone Oak
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab - Stone Oak
700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio
|Sweet Potato Pie
|$6.18
This old-fashioned Southern Sweet Potato Pie recipe has a silky sweet potato filling, warm spices, and a buttery, flaky crust.