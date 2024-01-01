Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato pies in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve sweet potato pies

Miss Chickpea's Cafetal

8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Day Old Sweet Potato Kale Pot Pie$3.60
More about Miss Chickpea's Cafetal
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab - Stone Oak

700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio

Avg 4 (445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Pie$6.18
This old-fashioned Southern Sweet Potato Pie recipe has a silky sweet potato filling, warm spices, and a buttery, flaky crust.
More about Smashin Crab - Stone Oak
Restaurant banner

 

Smashin Crab - Commissary

5826 Hawk Springs, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
F - Sweet Potato Pie, Whole-6ct$6.25
More about Smashin Crab - Commissary

