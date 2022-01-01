Taco salad in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve taco salad
SEAFOOD • GRILL
La Playa Mexican Cafe
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen
|TACO SALAD
|$9.99
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Seasoned taco meat, beef fajita or chicken fajita, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole and a taco shell, served with chile con queso in a fresh tortilla shell
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Taco Salad
|$9.79
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio
|P. Taco Salad
|$9.59
A large tortilla shell filled with a bed of lettuce and your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken. Garnished with tomatoes , cheese , guacamole and sour cream. Substitute beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas $2.19
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio
|Taco Salad
|$8.50
Choice of Meat with beans, lettuce, tomatoes avocado slices and topped with queso fresco
TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio
|Thai Taco Salad
|$12.00
Crisp tortilla shell with field greens, cabbage and carrots. Served with sesame chicken, crisp wonton strips, peanuts, pickled red onion, Sriracha aioli, sesame seeds and a Thai peanut vinaigrette
Tiago's Cabo Grille
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio
|Taco Salad
|$11.90
Fried Tortila bowl filled with refried beans, Mexican rice, mixed greens and topped with diced tomatoes, mixed cheese and guacamole.
|Soup, Salad Taco Trio
|$9.90
Chicken Tortilla Soup or Poblano Cream Soup, Choose a Taco - crispy chicken or crispy beef, House salad & side of coastal rice.