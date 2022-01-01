Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve taco salad

La Playa Mexican Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
Takeout
TACO SALAD$9.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$10.99
Seasoned taco meat, beef fajita or chicken fajita, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole and a taco shell, served with chile con queso in a fresh tortilla shell
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Martha's Mexican Grill image

 

Martha's Mexican Grill

5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.79
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
P. Taco Salad$9.59
A large tortilla shell filled with a bed of lettuce and your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken. Garnished with tomatoes , cheese , guacamole and sour cream. Substitute beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas $2.19
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop image

 

Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop

1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$8.50
Choice of Meat with beans, lettuce, tomatoes avocado slices and topped with queso fresco
More about Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
Sangria on the Burg image

TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sangria on the Burg

5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (1664 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Taco Salad$12.00
Crisp tortilla shell with field greens, cabbage and carrots. Served with sesame chicken, crisp wonton strips, peanuts, pickled red onion, Sriracha aioli, sesame seeds and a Thai peanut vinaigrette
More about Sangria on the Burg
Tiago's Cabo Grille image

 

Tiago's Cabo Grille

17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$11.90
Fried Tortila bowl filled with refried beans, Mexican rice, mixed greens and topped with diced tomatoes, mixed cheese and guacamole.
Soup, Salad Taco Trio$9.90
Chicken Tortilla Soup or Poblano Cream Soup, Choose a Taco - crispy chicken or crispy beef, House salad & side of coastal rice.
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Sirloin Steaks

Veggie Tacos

Chicken Tikka

Lamb Kebabs

Cheesy Bread

Bulgogi

Pasta Salad

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston