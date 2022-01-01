Tamales in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve tamales
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Tamales
|$10.99
|Dozen Tamales
|$14.99
|Tamales
|$11.99
Four delicious handmade tamales, topped with chili con carne and melted cheese
Revolución Downtown SA
300 E. Houston St.,, San Antonio
|Mushroom Tamale
|$5.50
Vegan. Mushroom tamale.
|Xochitl Tamale
|$5.50
Roasted poblano peppers, calabacita, corn, epazote, and queso fresco.
|Poblano Cheese Tamale
|$5.50
Poblano pepper with cheese.
Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim
5846 Worth Parkway, San Antonio
|Tamale Plate
|$11.00
Cilantro lime Rice, not-fried black beans, avocado, Monterrey jack cheese, and your choice of organic gluten free tamale.
(vegetarian: black bean/goat cheese, poblano/muenster cheese, spring/feta cheese or xochitl/queso fresco. vegan: mushroom, spinach or nopalitos)
Gluten Free.
Can be vegan - your choice
|Spinach Onion Tamale
|$4.50
Vegan. Spinach and onion tamale.
|Black Bean & Goat Cheese Tamale
|$4.50
Black bean and goat cheese.
Revolución Broadway
7959 Broadway #500, San Antonio
|Double Tamal Plate
|$15.00
Choose (2) tamals. Cilantro lime rice, not-fried black beans, avocado, Monterrey jack cheese, and your choice of organic gluten free tamale.
(vegetarian: black bean/goat cheese, poblano/muenster cheese, spring/feta cheese or xochitl/queso fresco. vegan: mushroom, spinach or nopalitos)
Gluten Free.
Can be vegan - your choice
|Xochitl Tamale
|$5.50
Roasted poblano peppers, calabacita, corn, epazote, and queso fresco.
|Mushroom Tamale
|$5.50
Vegan. Mushroom tamale.