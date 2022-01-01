Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve tamales

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tamales$10.99
Dozen Tamales$14.99
Tamales$11.99
Four delicious handmade tamales, topped with chili con carne and melted cheese
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Item pic

 

Revolución Downtown SA

300 E. Houston St.,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Tamale$5.50
Vegan. Mushroom tamale.
Xochitl Tamale$5.50
Roasted poblano peppers, calabacita, corn, epazote, and queso fresco.
Poblano Cheese Tamale$5.50
Poblano pepper with cheese.
More about Revolución Downtown SA
Item pic

 

Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim

5846 Worth Parkway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tamale Plate$11.00
Cilantro lime Rice, not-fried black beans, avocado, Monterrey jack cheese, and your choice of organic gluten free tamale.
(vegetarian: black bean/goat cheese, poblano/muenster cheese, spring/feta cheese or xochitl/queso fresco. vegan: mushroom, spinach or nopalitos)
Gluten Free.
Can be vegan - your choice
Spinach Onion Tamale$4.50
Vegan. Spinach and onion tamale.
Black Bean & Goat Cheese Tamale$4.50
Black bean and goat cheese.
More about Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim
Item pic

 

Revolución Broadway

7959 Broadway #500, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Tamal Plate$15.00
Choose (2) tamals. Cilantro lime rice, not-fried black beans, avocado, Monterrey jack cheese, and your choice of organic gluten free tamale.
(vegetarian: black bean/goat cheese, poblano/muenster cheese, spring/feta cheese or xochitl/queso fresco. vegan: mushroom, spinach or nopalitos)
Gluten Free.
Can be vegan - your choice
Xochitl Tamale$5.50
Roasted poblano peppers, calabacita, corn, epazote, and queso fresco.
Mushroom Tamale$5.50
Vegan. Mushroom tamale.
More about Revolución Broadway
Banner pic

 

Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

5800 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Tamale Plate$7.95
One pork tamale, served with Spanish rice and refried beans
Tamales Dozen$12.00
Tamale$2.95
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

