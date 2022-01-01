Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve thai salad

Pharm Table

611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Zucchini Noodle Salad (NOTE: Contains almonds)$13.00
Zucchini noodles, local greens, Asian
pickled carrot slaw, fresh herbs, coconut
cashew crumble, almond butter pad thai
sauce
More about Pharm Table
Item pic

 

Tong’s Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Papaya Salad (Thai style)$10.99
Shredded green papaya mixed with garlic, chili, tomatoes, dried shrimp and ground peanuts in lime juice.
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Sangria on the Burg image

TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sangria on the Burg

5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (1664 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Taco Salad$12.00
Crisp tortilla shell with field greens, cabbage and carrots. Served with sesame chicken, crisp wonton strips, peanuts, pickled red onion, Sriracha aioli, sesame seeds and a Thai peanut vinaigrette
More about Sangria on the Burg

