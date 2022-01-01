Thai salad in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve thai salad
Pharm Table
611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio
|Thai Zucchini Noodle Salad (NOTE: Contains almonds)
|$13.00
Zucchini noodles, local greens, Asian
pickled carrot slaw, fresh herbs, coconut
cashew crumble, almond butter pad thai
sauce
Tong’s Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Papaya Salad (Thai style)
|$10.99
Shredded green papaya mixed with garlic, chili, tomatoes, dried shrimp and ground peanuts in lime juice.
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio
|Thai Taco Salad
|$12.00
Crisp tortilla shell with field greens, cabbage and carrots. Served with sesame chicken, crisp wonton strips, peanuts, pickled red onion, Sriracha aioli, sesame seeds and a Thai peanut vinaigrette