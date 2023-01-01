Tortellini in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve tortellini
Albis Vite - Leon Springs
24165 I-10 Unit 433, San Antonio
|Tortellini Michelangelo
|$15.99
Albis Vite - 4979 Northwest Loop 410
4979 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio
|Tortellini Michelangelo
|$14.99
The Pasta Bar - 4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105
4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105, San Antonio
|Tortellini Al Pesto
|$10.99
Tortellini pasta in a pesto cream sauce. Served with a warm garlic stick.