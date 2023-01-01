Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve tortellini

Albis Vite - Leon Springs

24165 I-10 Unit 433, San Antonio

TakeoutDelivery
Tortellini Michelangelo$15.99
More about Albis Vite - Leon Springs
Albis Vite - 4979 Northwest Loop 410

4979 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortellini Michelangelo$14.99
More about Albis Vite - 4979 Northwest Loop 410
The Pasta Bar - 4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105

4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105, San Antonio

TakeoutFast Pay
Tortellini Al Pesto$10.99
Tortellini pasta in a pesto cream sauce. Served with a warm garlic stick.
More about The Pasta Bar - 4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105
Pesto Ristorante

5221 McCullough Ave, Olmos Park

TakeoutDelivery
CHeese Tortellini$19.00
Tortellini pasta stuffed with rocotta cheese and served with basil pesto cream sauce
CHeese Tortellini$6.00
Vegtables and cheese tortellini in a chicken based broth
More about Pesto Ristorante

