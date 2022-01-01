Turkey burgers in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve turkey burgers
The Good News Burgers - West Point
972 Southwest 36th Street, San Antonio
|Turkey Burger
|$9.50
Grilled Turkey Breast Patty, Grilled Tomato, Grilled Calabacita Squash, Swiss Cheese, Guacamole, Green Leaf Lettuce
The Good News Burgers - San Pedro
6900 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio
|Turkey Burger
|$9.50
Grilled Turkey Breast Patty, Grilled Tomato, Grilled Calabacita Squash, Swiss Cheese, Guacamole, Green Leaf Lettuce
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill - Alamo
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Turkey Burger
|$8.50
A healthy turkey patty on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion , pickle & mayo, mustard or both
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill - Bitters Road
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Turkey Burger
|$8.50
A healthy turkey patty on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion , pickle & mayo, mustard or both