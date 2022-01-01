Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve turkey burgers

The Good News Burgers - West Point

972 Southwest 36th Street, San Antonio

Turkey Burger$9.50
Grilled Turkey Breast Patty, Grilled Tomato, Grilled Calabacita Squash, Swiss Cheese, Guacamole, Green Leaf Lettuce
More about The Good News Burgers - West Point
The Good News Burgers - San Pedro

6900 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio

Turkey Burger$9.50
Grilled Turkey Breast Patty, Grilled Tomato, Grilled Calabacita Squash, Swiss Cheese, Guacamole, Green Leaf Lettuce
More about The Good News Burgers - San Pedro
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill - Alamo

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

Turkey Burger$8.50
A healthy turkey patty on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion , pickle & mayo, mustard or both
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill - Alamo
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill - Bitters Road

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Turkey Burger$8.50
A healthy turkey patty on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion , pickle & mayo, mustard or both
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill - Bitters Road
Tycoon Flats - 2926 N Saint Marys St

2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio

FLATS TURKEY BURGER$10.55
With the Works on a Wheat Bun
More about Tycoon Flats - 2926 N Saint Marys St

