Tzatziki in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve tzatziki

Demo's Greek Food N. St. Mary's

2501 N. St. Mary's St, San Antonio

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tzatziki 2oz Cup$0.50
Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic Sauce
Tzatziki 1 pint$5.99
Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic Sauce
Tzatziki 2oz Cup with 1 Pita$2.25
Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic Sauce
Demo's Greek Food Castle Hills 410 & Blanco

7115 Blanco Rd # 120, San Antonio

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tzatziki 2oz Cup with 1 Pita$2.25
Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic Sauce
Falafel 2 Patties with Tzatziki$3.99
Chickpea & Spices Grilled Patties
Tzatziki 2oz Cup$0.50
Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic Sauce
