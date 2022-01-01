Veggie burgers in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio
|Veggie Burger
|$11.50
Multigrain bun, vegetable patty, v mayo, fyh american cheese, pickles, spinach, tomato, avocado. Served with plantain chips and salsa.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cove
606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio
|Veggie Burger
|$10.50
Homemade patty, spring mix, tomato, onion, pickle, vegan mayo & spicy mustard
(V)
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Greek Veggie Burger
|$8.00
100% vegetarian patty, basil pesto, black olives, feta cheese, roasted red pepper & spring lettuce mix
|Veggie Bean Burger
|$8.00
100% vegetarian patty, black beans, Fritos, onion, cheddar cheese & picante sauce
|Poblano Veggie Burger
|$8.00
100% vegetarian patty, w/roasted poblano peppers, chipotle mayo, sautéed red onions & pepper jack cheese
The Good Kind
1127 S. St Mary's Street, San Antonio
|Veggie Burger
|$11.00
from scratch patty, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, housemade aioli
Elsewhere Kitchen
103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
Impossible patty dressed with grilled onions, lettuce, pickles and house made chipotle mayo. Ask for no cheese or mayo to make it vegan!
The Station Cafe
108 King William, San Antonio
|Veggie Cheese Burger
|$7.99
Veggie Patty, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Sauce
SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Burgerteca
403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio
|La Veggie Burger
|$9.75
House made patty with roasted beets, queso fresco, poblanos, corn, barley grains, jalapeno lime mayo, cabbage, pickled red onions, tomato & avocado crema.
Chris Madrids
1900 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|Veggie burger
|$6.23
Mama madrid's homemade refried beans,chips,lettuce,tomatoes,onions,pickles and cheddar cheese.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
