Veggie burgers in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Miss Chickpeas Cafétal image

 

Miss Chickpeas Cafétal

8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$11.50
Multigrain bun, vegetable patty, v mayo, fyh american cheese, pickles, spinach, tomato, avocado. Served with plantain chips and salsa.
More about Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
The Cove image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cove

606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (5564 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$10.50
Homemade patty, spring mix, tomato, onion, pickle, vegan mayo & spicy mustard
(V)
More about The Cove
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Veggie Burger$8.00
100% vegetarian patty, basil pesto, black olives, feta cheese, roasted red pepper & spring lettuce mix
Veggie Bean Burger$8.00
100% vegetarian patty, black beans, Fritos, onion, cheddar cheese & picante sauce
Poblano Veggie Burger$8.00
100% vegetarian patty, w/roasted poblano peppers, chipotle mayo, sautéed red onions & pepper jack cheese
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
The Good Kind image

 

The Good Kind

1127 S. St Mary's Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$11.00
from scratch patty, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, housemade aioli
More about The Good Kind
Item pic

 

Elsewhere Kitchen

103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burger$14.00
Impossible patty dressed with grilled onions, lettuce, pickles and house made chipotle mayo. Ask for no cheese or mayo to make it vegan!
More about Elsewhere Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Station Cafe

108 King William, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Cheese Burger$7.99
Veggie Patty, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Sauce
More about The Station Cafe
dcc966a5-2a16-4c64-8b9f-10ce6e705ff9 image

SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Burgerteca

403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio

Avg 4.1 (625 reviews)
Takeout
La Veggie Burger$9.75
House made patty with roasted beets, queso fresco, poblanos, corn, barley grains, jalapeno lime mayo, cabbage, pickled red onions, tomato & avocado crema.
More about Burgerteca
Chris Madrid's image

 

Chris Madrids

1900 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie burger$6.23
Mama madrid's homemade refried beans,chips,lettuce,tomatoes,onions,pickles and cheddar cheese.
More about Chris Madrids
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Veggie Burger$8.00
100% vegetarian patty, basil pesto, black olives, feta cheese, roasted red pepper & spring lettuce mix
Veggie Bean Burger$8.00
100% vegetarian patty, black beans, Fritos, onion, cheddar cheese & picante sauce
Poblano Veggie Burger$8.00
100% vegetarian patty, w/roasted poblano peppers, chipotle mayo, sautéed red onions & pepper jack cheese
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

