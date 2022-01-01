Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Sichuan House image

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sichuan House

3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggies Rolls 素春卷$8.00
napa, ginger, garlic, carrot, chive, shiitake, SH chili vinaigrette
More about Sichuan House
Item pic

 

Shifu Noodle

3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Veggie Spring Roll[4] 1/2素春卷$4.00
Crispy Veggie Spring Roll[8] 素春卷$7.99
More about Shifu Noodle
Pinch Boil House image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pinch Boil House

124 North Main Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1375 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE Egg Rolls$5.50
More about Pinch Boil House
Pinch Boil House image

 

Pinch Boil House

5130 Broadway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGGIE Egg Rolls$6.50
More about Pinch Boil House
Veggie Spring Rolls(3) image

 

Golden Lotus

24188 Boerne Stage Road, Scenic Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Spring Rolls(3)$2.50
Crispy rolls stuffed with all vegetables; great for a simple snack.
More about Golden Lotus

