Veggie rolls in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve veggie rolls
More about Sichuan House
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sichuan House
3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio
|Veggies Rolls 素春卷
|$8.00
napa, ginger, garlic, carrot, chive, shiitake, SH chili vinaigrette
More about Shifu Noodle
Shifu Noodle
3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio
|1/2 Veggie Spring Roll[4] 1/2素春卷
|$4.00
|Crispy Veggie Spring Roll[8] 素春卷
|$7.99
More about Pinch Boil House
SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pinch Boil House
124 North Main Street, San Antonio
|VEGGIE Egg Rolls
|$5.50