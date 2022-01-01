Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie tacos in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve veggie tacos

Orderup image

 

Orderup

999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Taco$4.25
grilled bell pepper & mushroom, jack cheese
Veggie Tostada Taco$5.25
black beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, cheddar, avocado, tortilla chips, serrano sour cream
More about Orderup
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

847 NE Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Tacos$7.75
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Veggie Single Taco$3.39
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Main pic

 

El Taco Stone Oak

19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Taco Specialty$3.65
More about El Taco Stone Oak

