Veggie tacos in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve veggie tacos
Orderup
999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights
|Veggie Taco
|$4.25
grilled bell pepper & mushroom, jack cheese
|Veggie Tostada Taco
|$5.25
black beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, cheddar, avocado, tortilla chips, serrano sour cream
Cabo Bob's Burritos
847 NE Loop 410, San Antonio
|Veggie Tacos
|$7.75
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
|Veggie Single Taco
|$3.39
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.