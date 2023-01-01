Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vermicelli in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve vermicelli

Consumer pic

 

Jerusalem Grill

203 N Loop 1604 W #180, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
-CT-Vermicelli Rice
More about Jerusalem Grill
Consumer pic

 

Tong's Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
$2 Vermicelli Noodles$2.00
More about Tong's Thai Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Prosciutto

Apple Fritters

Pork Belly

Glass Noodles

Lobsters

Brulee

Carne Asada

Tostadas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (982 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1586 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (729 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (860 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston