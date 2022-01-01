Waffles in San Antonio

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nutella Strawberries Waffle image

 

Sweet Paris

15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nutella Strawberries Waffle$8.75
Nutella with Straw & Ban Waffle$8.95
DDL with Straw & Ban Waffle$8.95
More about Sweet Paris
Buttermilk Waffle image

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe

2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (3652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
.Buttermilk Waffle.$9.99
.Kids Waffle.$6.99
.Kids Waffle.$6.99
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
Banner pic

 

Pharm Table

611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Waffles$16.00
Sweet potato waffles, swipe of sweet potato purée, golden milk Asian pear chutney, maple syrup
Contains: almonds, Gluten Free
More about Pharm Table
Waffle Iron Potato Latke image

SANDWICHES

The Hayden

4025 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle Iron Potato Latke*$8.99
Honeycrisp Apple Sauce or Beet Cured Nova Lox. Both served with Sour Cream.
Waffle Iron Potato Latke$8.99
choose our apple sauce or beet cured smoked nova lox (+4.99). Served as it should with a dollop of sour cream.
Fried Chicken & Latke Waffle$15.99
Waffle Iron Potato Latke Hashbrown-type-thing. Fried Chicken Breast. Stewed Apples & Apple Syrup. Sour Cream. Herb Bomb.
More about The Hayden
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center

3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$7.99
Choice of Strawberry, Blueberry, or Chocolate Chip waffle served with syrup and whipped cream.
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center

