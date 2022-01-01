Waffles in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve waffles
More about Sweet Paris
Sweet Paris
15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160, San Antonio
|Nutella Strawberries Waffle
|$8.75
|Nutella with Straw & Ban Waffle
|$8.95
|DDL with Straw & Ban Waffle
|$8.95
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio
|.Buttermilk Waffle.
|$9.99
|.Kids Waffle.
|$6.99
|.Kids Waffle.
|$6.99
More about Pharm Table
Pharm Table
611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio
|Sweet Potato Waffles
|$16.00
Sweet potato waffles, swipe of sweet potato purée, golden milk Asian pear chutney, maple syrup
Contains: almonds, Gluten Free
More about The Hayden
SANDWICHES
The Hayden
4025 Broadway, San Antonio
|Waffle Iron Potato Latke*
|$8.99
Honeycrisp Apple Sauce or Beet Cured Nova Lox. Both served with Sour Cream.
|Waffle Iron Potato Latke
|$8.99
choose our apple sauce or beet cured smoked nova lox (+4.99). Served as it should with a dollop of sour cream.
|Fried Chicken & Latke Waffle
|$15.99
Waffle Iron Potato Latke Hashbrown-type-thing. Fried Chicken Breast. Stewed Apples & Apple Syrup. Sour Cream. Herb Bomb.