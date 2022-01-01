Wedge salad in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve wedge salad
Southerleigh - Haute South - The Rim
5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio
|Wedge Salad
|$13.00
Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104
18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio
|DOUBLE WEDGE SALAD
|$9.99
Two wedges of crisp iceberg lettuce paired with fresh cucumber slices and grilled chicken breast, then capped with fresh diced tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, carrots, smoked bacon crumbles and house ranch dressing.
SANDWICHES
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center - 3920 Harry Wurzbach Road
3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Side Wedge Salad
|$6.99
Crisp wedges of iceberg dressed with sun-dried tomatoes, candied pecans, crumbled bacon, red onions, and blue cheese dressing.
|Full Wedge Salad
|$10.49
Crisp wedges of iceberg dressed with sun-dried tomatoes, candied pecans, crumbled bacon, red onions, and blue cheese dressing.