Wedge salad in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve wedge salad

Southerleigh - Haute South image

 

Southerleigh - Haute South - The Rim

5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wedge Salad$13.00
More about Southerleigh - Haute South - The Rim
BG pic

 

Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104

18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
DOUBLE WEDGE SALAD$9.99
Two wedges of crisp iceberg lettuce paired with fresh cucumber slices and grilled chicken breast, then capped with fresh diced tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, carrots, smoked bacon crumbles and house ranch dressing.
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center - 3920 Harry Wurzbach Road

3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Side Wedge Salad$6.99
Crisp wedges of iceberg dressed with sun-dried tomatoes, candied pecans, crumbled bacon, red onions, and blue cheese dressing.
Full Wedge Salad$10.49
Crisp wedges of iceberg dressed with sun-dried tomatoes, candied pecans, crumbled bacon, red onions, and blue cheese dressing.
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center - 3920 Harry Wurzbach Road

