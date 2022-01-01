Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakisoba in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve yakisoba

The Cherrity Bar image

RAMEN

The Cherrity Bar

302 Montana St, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)
Takeout
Family Yakisoba$22.50
Your choice of protein, resting on a bed of stir-fried noodles, carrots, caramelized onions, cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, spicy mayo, green onions, bonito flakes, house -pickled ginger
Feeds 3+ people
More about The Cherrity Bar
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Downtown

203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP YAKISOBA$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
BEEF YAKISOBA$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
VEGETABLE YAKISOBA$9.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
More about Sushi Zushi - Downtown
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak

18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP YAKISOBA$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
BEEF YAKISOBA$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
VEGETABLE YAKISOBA$9.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
More about Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights

999 E Basse, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP YAKISOBA$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
TOFU YAKISOBA$10.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
BEEF YAKISOBA$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
More about Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Colonnade

I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP YAKISOBA$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
BEEF YAKISOBA$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
VEGETABLE YAKISOBA$9.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
More about Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
Restaurant banner

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch

5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yakisoba Kids$6.99
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
Restaurant banner

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

8803 State Hwy 151 Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yakisoba Kids$6.99
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

