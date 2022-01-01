Yakisoba in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve yakisoba
More about The Cherrity Bar
RAMEN
The Cherrity Bar
302 Montana St, San Antonio
|Family Yakisoba
|$22.50
Your choice of protein, resting on a bed of stir-fried noodles, carrots, caramelized onions, cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, spicy mayo, green onions, bonito flakes, house -pickled ginger
Feeds 3+ people
More about Sushi Zushi - Downtown
Sushi Zushi - Downtown
203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio
|SHRIMP YAKISOBA
|$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
|BEEF YAKISOBA
|$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
|VEGETABLE YAKISOBA
|$9.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
More about Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio
|SHRIMP YAKISOBA
|$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
|BEEF YAKISOBA
|$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
|VEGETABLE YAKISOBA
|$9.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
More about Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
999 E Basse, San Antonio
|SHRIMP YAKISOBA
|$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
|TOFU YAKISOBA
|$10.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
|BEEF YAKISOBA
|$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
More about Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio
|SHRIMP YAKISOBA
|$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
|BEEF YAKISOBA
|$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
|VEGETABLE YAKISOBA
|$9.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio
|Yakisoba Kids
|$6.99