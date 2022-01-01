Downtown American restaurants you'll love

Rosella Coffee & Wine image

 

Rosella Coffee & Wine

203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$8.50
Sourdough, avocado, lemon olive oil, cumin.
Egg Cloud Sandwich$8.50
English muffin, soft scramble egg, prosciutto, white cheddar, spinach, tarragon aioli.
Turkey & Fontina Sandwich$7.50
Oven roasted turkey breast on fresh baked Pullman bread (wheat available) with Fontina cheese, mayo, grain mustard, fig chutney & Boston lettuce
More about Rosella Coffee & Wine
The Esquire Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Esquire Tavern

155 E Commerce St, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (4165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chili Salt Fries$6.00
Esquire Cheeseburger$13.00
Tenderloin Steak$36.00
More about The Esquire Tavern
Maverick Whiskey image

STEAKS

Maverick Whiskey

115 Broadway St, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
Takeout
More about Maverick Whiskey
Bar Loretta image

 

Bar Loretta

320 Beauregard St, San Antonio

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bar Loretta
Lone Star Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Lone Star Cafe

237 Losoya St., San Antonio

Avg 3 (1542 reviews)
Takeout
More about Lone Star Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Rebelle at The St. Anthony Hotel

300 E Travis St San Antonio TX, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rebelle at The St. Anthony Hotel

