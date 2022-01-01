Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown

Playland image

 

Playland

400 E Houston St San Antonio TX, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
3x3 13"$19.00
calabrese cream sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino, pepperoni, coppa, italian sausage, honey drizzle (Spicy)
Ceasar Salad$12.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
Guilt Trip 13"$19.00
pepperoni, local organic zucchini, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, local honey
More about Playland
The St Anthony Hotel image

 

The St Anthony Hotel

300 E Travis Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Bean Casserole$7.00
baked in creamy mushroom sauce, topped with Sautéed Oyster Mushrooms & Fried Onion Straws
Slow Roasted Chili Brined Turkey Breast /lb$10.00
Brined for 48 Hours with guajillo chilies, garlic & spices
Sour Cream & Chive Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes$7.00
Skin on smashed potatoes with sour cream & chives.
More about The St Anthony Hotel
Pinch Boil House image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pinch Boil House

124 North Main Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1375 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Vegan One Bowl$9.95
Fried Tofu glazed in our "Honey" Sriracha sauce, Avocado, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber & Jalapeños.
Dirty Bird BOWL$8.95
Korean Buffalo Fried Chicken, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeño Peppers & Umami Mayo
Chicken Banh Mi BOWL$8.75
Roasted Chicken, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber, topped with Sriracha & Umami Mayo
More about Pinch Boil House
The Esquire Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Esquire Tavern

155 E Commerce St, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (4165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chili Salt Fries$6.00
Esquire Cheeseburger$13.00
Tenderloin Steak$36.00
More about The Esquire Tavern
Playland Pizza image

PIZZA

Playland Pizza

400 E Houston St, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (835 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#2$6.50
double, american, special sauce, lettuce, sweet onion slice, pickles
Pizza Pie$17.00
red sauce, mozzarella, basil, pecorino, olive oil,
White Pie$20.00
ricotta cream, mozzarella, provolone, sausage, kale, pecorino, calabrian honey (NO MODIFICATIONS)
More about Playland Pizza
Hugman's Oasis image

 

Hugman's Oasis

135 E Commerce, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hugman's Oasis
The Fruteria image

 

The Fruteria

1401 S Flores St,Ste 102, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Fruteria
Bar Loretta image

 

Bar Loretta

320 Beauregard St, San Antonio

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bar Loretta





