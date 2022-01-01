Downtown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown
More about Playland
Playland
400 E Houston St San Antonio TX, San Antonio
|Popular items
|3x3 13"
|$19.00
calabrese cream sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino, pepperoni, coppa, italian sausage, honey drizzle (Spicy)
|Ceasar Salad
|$12.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
|Guilt Trip 13"
|$19.00
pepperoni, local organic zucchini, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, local honey
More about The St Anthony Hotel
The St Anthony Hotel
300 E Travis Street, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Green Bean Casserole
|$7.00
baked in creamy mushroom sauce, topped with Sautéed Oyster Mushrooms & Fried Onion Straws
|Slow Roasted Chili Brined Turkey Breast /lb
|$10.00
Brined for 48 Hours with guajillo chilies, garlic & spices
|Sour Cream & Chive Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes
|$7.00
Skin on smashed potatoes with sour cream & chives.
More about Pinch Boil House
SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pinch Boil House
124 North Main Street, San Antonio
|Popular items
|The Vegan One Bowl
|$9.95
Fried Tofu glazed in our "Honey" Sriracha sauce, Avocado, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber & Jalapeños.
|Dirty Bird BOWL
|$8.95
Korean Buffalo Fried Chicken, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeño Peppers & Umami Mayo
|Chicken Banh Mi BOWL
|$8.75
Roasted Chicken, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber, topped with Sriracha & Umami Mayo
More about The Esquire Tavern
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Esquire Tavern
155 E Commerce St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Chili Salt Fries
|$6.00
|Esquire Cheeseburger
|$13.00
|Tenderloin Steak
|$36.00
More about Playland Pizza
PIZZA
Playland Pizza
400 E Houston St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|#2
|$6.50
double, american, special sauce, lettuce, sweet onion slice, pickles
|Pizza Pie
|$17.00
red sauce, mozzarella, basil, pecorino, olive oil,
|White Pie
|$20.00
ricotta cream, mozzarella, provolone, sausage, kale, pecorino, calabrian honey (NO MODIFICATIONS)