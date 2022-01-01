Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Rosella Coffee & Wine image

 

Rosella Coffee & Wine

203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
More about Rosella Coffee & Wine
Item pic

 

Playland

400 E Houston St San Antonio TX, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Them Chickens (Sandwich)$17.00
11" Breaded & Fried Chicken, Marinara, Mozzarella, French Fries
More about Playland
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse

909 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4 (576 reviews)
Takeout
White Chicken Sandwich$9.24
Our GRILLED to perfection moist chicken breast served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce
Augie's Yard Bird LOADED Sandwich Combo (smoked dark chicken w/ BBQ Cream Sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles)$12.99
Our Yard Bird LOADED Sandwich comes with de-boned thigh meat chicken topped with Augie's signature cream sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles on top a toasted 5 inch bun.
Combo meal comes with Fries & a Drink
Dark Chicken Sandwich$8.74
Slow cast iron pit smoked Dark Chicken thighs.
Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce
More about Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
The Esquire Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Esquire Tavern

155 E Commerce St, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (4165 reviews)
Takeout
Chavez Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about The Esquire Tavern

