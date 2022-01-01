Chicken sandwiches in Downtown
Rosella Coffee & Wine
203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Playland
400 E Houston St San Antonio TX, San Antonio
|Them Chickens (Sandwich)
|$17.00
11" Breaded & Fried Chicken, Marinara, Mozzarella, French Fries
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway, San Antonio
|White Chicken Sandwich
|$9.24
Our GRILLED to perfection moist chicken breast served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce
|Augie's Yard Bird LOADED Sandwich Combo (smoked dark chicken w/ BBQ Cream Sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles)
|$12.99
Our Yard Bird LOADED Sandwich comes with de-boned thigh meat chicken topped with Augie's signature cream sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles on top a toasted 5 inch bun.
Combo meal comes with Fries & a Drink
|Dark Chicken Sandwich
|$8.74
Slow cast iron pit smoked Dark Chicken thighs.
Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce