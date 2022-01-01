Huebner/ Leon Creeks restaurants you'll love

Huebner/ Leon Creeks restaurants
Huebner/ Leon Creeks's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Must-try Huebner/ Leon Creeks restaurants

Smashin Crab image

 

Smashin Crab

3523 General Hudnell Drive, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Basket$12.00
Served with Cajun Fries
Shrimp & Catfish Combo Basket$15.00
Served with Cajun Fries
Chicken Wings$16.00
More about Smashin Crab
Martha's Mexican Grill image

 

Martha's Mexican Grill

5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Guisada Taco$2.29
Royal Beef Enchiladas$12.79
Beef Fajita Quesadilla$10.79
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
Smashin Crab image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (216 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Snow Crab
Large luscious clusters of snow crab legs; Get to crackin’!
Combo Basket$15.00
Choose 2: Shrimp, Catfish Strips, Chicken, Cod
Shrimp Basket$12.00
Fried Shrimp dusted with Cajun seasoning served with cocktail sauce
More about Smashin Crab
Smashin Crab image

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crawfish$9.00
Southern staple from Louisiana. These “one bite wonders” are only available fresh in season
Side of Sauce$1.25
Get an extra side of your favorite sauce!
Shrimp Basket$12.00
Fried Shrimp served with Cajun Fries
More about Smashin Crab

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Shrimp Basket

Cornbread

Po Boy

