Huebner/ Leon Creeks restaurants you'll love
Huebner/ Leon Creeks's top cuisines
Must-try Huebner/ Leon Creeks restaurants
More about Smashin Crab
Smashin Crab
3523 General Hudnell Drive, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Shrimp Basket
|$12.00
Served with Cajun Fries
|Shrimp & Catfish Combo Basket
|$15.00
Served with Cajun Fries
|Chicken Wings
|$16.00
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Carne Guisada Taco
|$2.29
|Royal Beef Enchiladas
|$12.79
|Beef Fajita Quesadilla
|$10.79
More about Smashin Crab
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Snow Crab
Large luscious clusters of snow crab legs; Get to crackin’!
|Combo Basket
|$15.00
Choose 2: Shrimp, Catfish Strips, Chicken, Cod
|Shrimp Basket
|$12.00
Fried Shrimp dusted with Cajun seasoning served with cocktail sauce
More about Smashin Crab
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Crawfish
|$9.00
Southern staple from Louisiana. These “one bite wonders” are only available fresh in season
|Side of Sauce
|$1.25
Get an extra side of your favorite sauce!
|Shrimp Basket
|$12.00
Fried Shrimp served with Cajun Fries