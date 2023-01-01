Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Go
Huebner/ Leon Creeks restaurants
Toast

Huebner/ Leon Creeks restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab - Bandera

8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (216 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$30.00
Large chunks of warm lobster with a lemon dill aioli; served on a buttered, split top bun with a side of cajun fries
Lobster Tchoupitoulas$65.00
Whole grilled lobster with clams, shrimp, lump crab meat and linguini topped with garlic butter and parmesan.
More about Smashin Crab - Bandera
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab - Alamo Ranch

11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$30.00
Large chunks of warm lobster with a lemon dill aioli; served on a buttered, split top bun with a side of cajun fries
Lobster Tchoupitoulas$65.00
Whole grilled lobster with clams, shrimp, lump crab meat and linguini topped with garlic butter and parmesan.
More about Smashin Crab - Alamo Ranch

Browse other tasty dishes in Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Po Boy

Gumbo

Chicken Tenders

Clams

Calamari

Salmon

Clam Chowder

Grits

Map

More near Huebner/ Leon Creeks to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

King William

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1104 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (166 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (238 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston