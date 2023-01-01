Lobsters in Huebner/ Leon Creeks
Huebner/ Leon Creeks restaurants that serve lobsters
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab - Bandera
8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
Large chunks of warm lobster with a lemon dill aioli; served on a buttered, split top bun with a side of cajun fries
|Lobster Tchoupitoulas
|$65.00
Whole grilled lobster with clams, shrimp, lump crab meat and linguini topped with garlic butter and parmesan.
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab - Alamo Ranch
11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
Large chunks of warm lobster with a lemon dill aioli; served on a buttered, split top bun with a side of cajun fries
|Lobster Tchoupitoulas
|$65.00
Whole grilled lobster with clams, shrimp, lump crab meat and linguini topped with garlic butter and parmesan.