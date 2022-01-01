Tacos in King William

Tito's Restaurant image

 

Tito's Restaurant

955 S Alamo St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Taco ALC$2.99
More about Tito's Restaurant
Shrimp Tacos image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Camp Outpost Co.

1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$13.95
two gulf shrimp tacos, cabbage slaw, cilantro lime aioli, corn tortilla
More about Camp Outpost Co.
