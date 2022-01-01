Mahncke Park Southern restaurants you'll love

Smoke Shack image

BBQ

Smoke Shack BBQ

3714 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pint$5.00
Feeds 2-3
Shack Mac$5.00
Mac and Cheese piled high with extra brisket and our house made BBQ sauce.
Regular$2.50
Feeds 1
More about Smoke Shack BBQ
The Pigpen image

BBQ

The Pigpen

106 Pershing, San Antonio

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Frozen Moscow Mule$6.93
Brisket Nachos$11.55
Margarita on the Rocks
More about The Pigpen
Smoke Shack BBQ Thanksgiving Orders image

BBQ

Smoke Shack Catering

3714 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Extra Sides$10.00
These are Quart sizes and are served COLD.
Additional Meats
These meats will be sliced and packaged from Smoke Shack and will NOT be cold. These will be fresh, warm, and sliced day of.
Turkey Breast$55.00
4-5 pound smoked turkey breast
More about Smoke Shack Catering

