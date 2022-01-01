North Central restaurants you'll love
North Central's top cuisines
Must-try North Central restaurants
More about CHAMOY CITY LIMITS
ICE CREAM
CHAMOY CITY LIMITS
447 W Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Piccadilly Original RASPA 24oz
|$7.50
Shaved Ice Raspa w/ Pickles Sliced Diced + Kool Aid + Both Chamoys. Add any flavor syrup. 32oz.
|SALTED WATERMELON RASPA
|$5.75
Watermelon + pickle juice + more....red and green chamoy!
|CHANGO RASPA
|$5.75
All sour! Pickle juice and chamoy w/lucas salt. Classic!
More about Urth Juice Bar
SMOOTHIES
Urth Juice Bar
5317 McCullough, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Green Latifa
|$8.50
Kale, orange, mango, pineapple, ginger, spirulina
|Cocoa Chanel
|$10.25
Acai, banana, almond milk, honey, cacao and Himalayan salt
|Gremlin
|$8.50
Kale, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon ginger
More about Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering
Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering
4212 McCullough, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Classic Selections
|$9.75
|Coffee Tote w/ Set up
|$18.99
|Hot Breakfast Trays
|$4.29
More about Glass And Plate
Glass And Plate
4212 McCullough Ave., Olmos Park
|Popular items
|Chicken Alfredo
|$14.00
Linguine tossed with grilled chicken breast and a Parmesan cream sauce
|Classic Tuna Sandwich
|$12.00
Albacore tuna mixed with Duke's mayo and pickled vegetable relish. Romaine lettuce and sliced tomato. Accompanied by house pickled vegetables and chips.