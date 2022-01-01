North Central restaurants you'll love

North Central restaurants
Toast

North Central's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Food Trucks
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try North Central restaurants

CHAMOY CITY LIMITS image

ICE CREAM

CHAMOY CITY LIMITS

447 W Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Piccadilly Original RASPA 24oz$7.50
Shaved Ice Raspa w/ Pickles Sliced Diced + Kool Aid + Both Chamoys. Add any flavor syrup. 32oz.
SALTED WATERMELON RASPA$5.75
Watermelon + pickle juice + more....red and green chamoy!
CHANGO RASPA$5.75
All sour! Pickle juice and chamoy w/lucas salt. Classic!
More about CHAMOY CITY LIMITS
Urth Juice Bar image

SMOOTHIES

Urth Juice Bar

5317 McCullough, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (272 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Latifa$8.50
Kale, orange, mango, pineapple, ginger, spirulina
Cocoa Chanel$10.25
Acai, banana, almond milk, honey, cacao and Himalayan salt
Gremlin$8.50
Kale, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon ginger
More about Urth Juice Bar
Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering image

 

Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering

4212 McCullough, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Selections$9.75
Coffee Tote w/ Set up$18.99
Hot Breakfast Trays$4.29
More about Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering
Glass And Plate image

 

Glass And Plate

4212 McCullough Ave., Olmos Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo$14.00
Linguine tossed with grilled chicken breast and a Parmesan cream sauce
Classic Tuna Sandwich$12.00
Albacore tuna mixed with Duke's mayo and pickled vegetable relish. Romaine lettuce and sliced tomato. Accompanied by house pickled vegetables and chips.
More about Glass And Plate
