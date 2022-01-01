San Antonio International Airport Vicinity cafés you'll love
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|The Turbacca
|$10.19
Turkey, bacon, avocado spread, and melted Swiss with tomatoes and honey mustard.
|Alicias Club
|$10.19
Our #1 seller! Turkey, tomatoes, avocado spread, lettuce, and mozzarella with honey-dijon on a flaky croissant.
|Build Your Own
|$9.69
A custom sandwich made just the way you like it!
Revolución Broadway
Revolución Broadway
7959 Broadway #500, San Antonio
|Papas Rancheras w/ Cashew Crema
|$3.50
Vegan
|PB & Jelly Acai Bowl
|$10.75
Acai, banana, strawberry, blueberries, peanut butter, and housemade cashew milk topped with: banana, strawberry. blueberry, and hemp granola
|Office Breakfast Smoothie
|$10.50
Banana, oats, cold brew coffee, almond butter, maca, maple syrup, and hemp milk.