Brisket in San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants that serve brisket
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria
Mattenga's Pizzeria
17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio
|16" Texas Brisket Pizza
|$21.99
Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions
|20" Texas Brisket Pizza
|$26.99
Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions
|10" Texas Brisket Pizza
|$10.99
Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions