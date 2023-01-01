Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Go
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants
Toast

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants that serve burritos

Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

El Bucanero - 16505 BLANCO RD

16505 BLANCO RD, SAN ANTONIO

Avg 4.5 (2382 reviews)
Takeout
Big Burrito$10.00
Large flour tortilla with your choice of meat, refried beans, Mexican fried rice, mozzarella cheese, onion and cilantro.
More about El Bucanero - 16505 BLANCO RD
Item pic

 

Revolucion Coffee + Juice

7959 Broadway #500, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Two scrambled organic eggs, nitrate free bacon, rev potatoes, monterrey cheese + rev spicy crema made with cashews and sriracha sauce
all on a locally made spinach tortilla.
Served with a side of fruit salad.
Burrito$12.50
Made with organic tofu or turkey chorizo. cilantro lime rice. monterey jack cheese or artisanal vegan cheese (gmo & soy free).
red onion. purple cabbage.
homemade VEGAN creamy pepper sauce (spicy).
Add-ons: extra sauces, double meat/vegan protein, avocado.
More about Revolucion Coffee + Juice

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Pudding

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Pasta Salad

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Spinach Salad

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near San Antonio International Airport Vicinity to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

King William

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (313 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1052 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston