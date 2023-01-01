Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants that serve ceviche

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

El Bucanero - Embassy - 13802 EMBASSY ROW

13802 EMBASSY ROW, SAN ANTONIO

Avg 4.3 (1411 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche en Salsa de Mango$0.00
Made to order ceviche in our mango puree sauce.
Ceviche Mitotero$32.00
Freshly prepared ceviche mixed with diced octopus and topped with oysters and cooked shrimp.
Ceviche Verde$0.00
Made to order ceviche in our tangy green ceviche marinated.
More about El Bucanero - Embassy - 13802 EMBASSY ROW
SEAFOOD

El Bucanero - 16505 BLANCO RD

16505 BLANCO RD, SAN ANTONIO

Avg 4.5 (2382 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron con Surimi$12.00
Tostada topped with shrimp ceviche and surimi.
Ceviche Rojo$0.00
Made to order ceviche in our red sauce.
Traditional Ceviche$0.00
Our traditional ceviche. Fish, shrimp or mix, with tomato, onions and cilantro.
(No veggie options, additional charge)
More about El Bucanero - 16505 BLANCO RD

