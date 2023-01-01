Enchiladas in San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
El Bucanero - Embassy - 13802 EMBASSY ROW
13802 EMBASSY ROW, SAN ANTONIO
|Enchiladas Tradicionales Rojas
|$10.00
4 Non-TexMex red enchiladas dipped in our guajillo sauce, stuffed with your choice of cheese, chicken or beef then folded over and topped with queso fresco.
SEAFOOD
El Bucanero - 16505 BLANCO RD
16505 BLANCO RD, SAN ANTONIO
|Enchiladas Verdes Suizas
|$14.99
3 enchiladas stuffed with your choice of cheese, chicken or beef and topped with our tomatillo green sauce.