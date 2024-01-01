Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried rice in
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
/
San Antonio
/
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
/
Fried Rice
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants that serve fried rice
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
El Bucanero - Embassy - 13802 EMBASSY ROW
13802 Embassy Row, San Antonio
Avg 4.3
(1411 reviews)
Mexican Fried Rice
$3.50
More about El Bucanero - Embassy - 13802 EMBASSY ROW
El Bucanero - 16505 BLANCO RD
16505 Blanco Road, San Antonio
No reviews yet
Mexican Fried Rice
$3.50
More about El Bucanero - 16505 BLANCO RD
Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
Brisket
Greek Salad
Pasta Salad
Chicken Salad
Ceviche
Cake
Cookies
Chili
More near San Antonio International Airport Vicinity to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Tobin Hill
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Southtown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Stone Oak
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Mahncke Park
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
North Central
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
King William
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Huebner/ Leon Creeks
Avg 4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1185 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(15 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(102 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(253 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(526 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(406 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1444 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(393 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1363 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston