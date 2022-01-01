Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants that serve fudge

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill - Bitters Road

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Fudge Sundae$3.75
Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae$4.75
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill - Bitters Road
Revolución Broadway image

 

Revolucion Coffee + Juice

7959 Broadway #500, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fudge Tahini$12.00
This Next Level Smoothies are 100% plant based. It is primarily composed of superfoods, super herbs, and adaptogens with refreshing and unique flavors.
Ingredients: Cocoa, Tahini, Dates, Ashwagandha, Rev almond milk, Chocolate stevia, Himalayan salt
More about Revolucion Coffee + Juice

