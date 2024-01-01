Grilled chicken in San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about El Bucanero - Embassy - 13802 EMBASSY ROW
El Bucanero - Embassy - 13802 EMBASSY ROW
13802 Embassy Row, San Antonio
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Grilled chicken with fries.
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill - Bitters Road
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill - Bitters Road
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.25
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both. Served with fries
|Grilled Chicken & Veggies
|$11.00
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread