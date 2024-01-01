Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Go
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants
Toast

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants that serve grilled chicken

El Bucanero - Embassy image

 

El Bucanero - Embassy - 13802 EMBASSY ROW

13802 Embassy Row, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Grilled Chicken$9.99
Grilled chicken with fries.
More about El Bucanero - Embassy - 13802 EMBASSY ROW
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill - Bitters Road

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.25
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both. Served with fries
Grilled Chicken & Veggies$11.00
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill - Bitters Road

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Pasta Salad

Spinach Salad

Chili

Cake

Fajitas

Caesar Salad

Carne Asada

Fried Rice

Map

More near San Antonio International Airport Vicinity to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

King William

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1209 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1511 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1397 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston