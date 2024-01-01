Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants that serve pies

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill - Bitters Road

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Frito Pie$7.00
Frito corn chips topped with EZ'S South Texas Chili, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill - Bitters Road
Item pic

PIZZA • BBQ

Two Bros BBQ Market

12656 West Ave, San Antonio

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Beef Frito Pie$9.00
Topped with Sour Cream, Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, and drizzeled with our homemade Shiner Molasses BBQ sauce.
*Gluten Free Item
Deep Fried Strawberry Pies$5.00
Handheld strawberry pie, deep fried and coated in sugar. Yes, it’s as good as it sounds.
More about Two Bros BBQ Market
Item pic

 

Revolucion Coffee + Juice

7959 Broadway #500, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raw Pie Slice$6.50
More about Revolucion Coffee + Juice

