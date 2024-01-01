Pies in San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill - Bitters Road
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Frito Pie
|$7.00
Frito corn chips topped with EZ'S South Texas Chili, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
PIZZA • BBQ
Two Bros BBQ Market
12656 West Ave, San Antonio
|Chopped Beef Frito Pie
|$9.00
Topped with Sour Cream, Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, and drizzeled with our homemade Shiner Molasses BBQ sauce.
*Gluten Free Item
|Deep Fried Strawberry Pies
|$5.00
Handheld strawberry pie, deep fried and coated in sugar. Yes, it’s as good as it sounds.