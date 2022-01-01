Southtown restaurants you'll love

Southtown restaurants
Toast

Southtown's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Southtown restaurants

Banner pic

 

Pharm Table

611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Date Chocolate Brownies$7.00
Dates, sweet potatoes, almond butter, cacao powder & carob
Glutten Free
Vegan Soup (Cauliflower Cashew)(Cup- $4.00 / Bowl- $7.00)
Pureed soup made with local produce!
Detoxing Kitchari$12.00
Curried red lentils, hing, seasonal greens
and squash house ferment, cilantro coconut chutney.
Choice of basmati rice or
sweet potato rice.
More about Pharm Table
The Good Kind image

 

The Good Kind

1127 S. St Mary's Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Fries$6.00
rustic fries served with romeso sauce & lemon parmesean aioli
BLTA$9.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with housemade aioli
Market Bowl$10.00
black beans and sweet potatoes with a variety of grilled, roasted and raw vegetables, legumes. comes with choice of dressing or sauce
More about The Good Kind
Roots Salad Kitchen image

 

Roots Salad Kitchen

403 Blue Star, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Southwest Jerk Salad$15.50
Jerk Chicken, roasted corn, black beans, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, avocado, romaine and iceberg lettuce Topped with chipotle ranch
Tex-Mex$15.50
Arugula lettuce topped with sliced flat iron steak, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, green onions, crumbled cojita cheese, topped with chimichurri
Chef Salad$14.50
Iceberg lettuce, topped with ham, turkey, shredded carrots, cucumber, boiled egg, peas, bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onion, drizzled with avocado ranch
More about Roots Salad Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Bruno’s Dive

1004 S Alamo St, San Antonio

Avg 4.9 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bruno’s Dive

