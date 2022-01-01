Stone Oak restaurants you'll love

Stone Oak restaurants
Toast

Stone Oak's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Stone Oak restaurants

Copa Wine Bar image

 

Copa Wine Bar

19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
15" Cheese Pizza$15.00
Spinach Dip$10.00
15" Drunk Pig Pizza$20.00
More about Copa Wine Bar
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak image

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak

700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Godzilla Roll$13.89
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna on top with a special spicy mayo.
Fiji Roll$12.09
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
Eda-Mame$5.49
Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop image

 

Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop

1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Omelet$8.25
Three eggs with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and white cheese, topped with ranchero sauce, served with potatoes and refried beans.
Bac and Egg Taco$1.99
Served Mon-Fri 6 am -10:30am
Pot and Egg Taco$1.99
Served Mon-Fri 6 am -10:30am
More about Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
Smashin Crab image

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio

Avg 4 (445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Basket$12.00
Fried Shrimp dusted with Cajun seasoning and served with Cajun fries
Cornbread$3.00
Sweet cornbread
Gumbo$9.00
Blue Crab, smoked turkey, sausage and chicken with rice and green onion
More about Smashin Crab
Don Adolfo’s Bar & Grill image

 

Don Adolfo’s Bar & Grill

19141 Stone Oak Parkway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Don Adolfo’s Bar & Grill
