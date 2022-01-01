Stone Oak restaurants you'll love
More about Copa Wine Bar
Copa Wine Bar
19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., San Antonio
|Popular items
|15" Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
|Spinach Dip
|$10.00
|15" Drunk Pig Pizza
|$20.00
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Godzilla Roll
|$13.89
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna on top with a special spicy mayo.
|Fiji Roll
|$12.09
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
|Eda-Mame
|$5.49
Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted.
More about Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Omelet
|$8.25
Three eggs with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and white cheese, topped with ranchero sauce, served with potatoes and refried beans.
|Bac and Egg Taco
|$1.99
Served Mon-Fri 6 am -10:30am
|Pot and Egg Taco
|$1.99
Served Mon-Fri 6 am -10:30am
More about Smashin Crab
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Shrimp Basket
|$12.00
Fried Shrimp dusted with Cajun seasoning and served with Cajun fries
|Cornbread
|$3.00
Sweet cornbread
|Gumbo
|$9.00
Blue Crab, smoked turkey, sausage and chicken with rice and green onion