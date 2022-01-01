Tobin Hill restaurants you'll love
More about Best Quality Daughter
Best Quality Daughter
602 Avenue A, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Phat Kaphrao Pork Fried Rice
|$16.00
Thai basil, pickled chilies, topped with a fried farm egg
|Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken
|$12.00
White pepper and five spice salt, served with thai basil ranch (gluten friendly)
|Curry Shrimp Fried Rice
|$20.00
Yellow curry coconut cream, egg, cilantro (gluten friendly)
More about Pumpers Food Truck
Pumpers Food Truck
2410 N St Mary's st, San Antonio
|Popular items
|#2 Pumper
|$8.00
Bimbo Bun, Double Patty, Yellow and White American Cheese, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Thicc Onion, Nathan's Pickles
|Charle's Jr.
|$9.50
No doubt soon to be sued for the name Double Burger with Applewood Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger with Charred Cumin BBQ Sauce, White and Yellow American Cheese, Fried Onion Ring and Nathans Pickles.
|#1 Pumper
|$8.00
Bimbo Bun Double Patty, Yellow and White American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Thicc Onion, Nathan's Kosher Pickles
More about Mi Roti
Mi Roti
312 Pearl Pkwy Building 6 suite 6110, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Jamaican Soda
|$2.50
Drink options may vary.
|Roti Bowl
|$14.50
Roti Bowl. To build your bowl choose a protien & rice choice and add toppings, sauces with one side. Roti not included add a small Roti for $1 or a full size Roti for $4
|Build your own Roti Bowl
|$14.50
Choose your rice and protein, up to 5 toppings, up to 2 sauces, and 1 side. Roti not included, but available on the side for an additional cost.
More about Chilaquil
TACOS
Chilaquil
312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Chips & queso
|$6.00
cheddar cheese with salsa veerde topped with chile de arbol sauce, guacamole, and cilantro. with chips on the side
|Chilachicken
|$11.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, refried black beans, shredded chicken, avocado, Mexican cream, fresco cheese, pickled red onion. Topped off with fresh cilantro. Served with chips, lime, and salsa on the side.
|Matamoros
|$11.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, angus beef, avocado, fresco cheese, topped off with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.
More about Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
136 E Grayson St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Pressure Fried Half Chicken
|$20.00
Half Bird, served with Tiger sauce and White BBQ sauce.
|Southerleigh Caesar Salads
|$10.00
Pretzel Croutons, Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles.
|Cracker Crusted Redfish
|$38.00
Butter Poached Blue Crab, Lemon Butter Sauce.
More about Botika
SUSHI
Botika
303 Pearl Pkwy #111, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Spicy Eggplant Noodles
|$19.00
Chili oil, yakisoba noodles, pickled peppers, herbs, peanuts
|Short Rib Noodles
|$26.00
Braised short rib “al seco” yakisoba noodles, seasonal vegetables, huancaina sauce, salsa criolla
|(3) Gallina Empanadas
|$12.00
Beef, sweet plantain, queso fresco, rocoto aioli, avocado emulsion.
More about La Gloria at The Pearl
La Gloria at The Pearl
100 E Grayson St, San Antonio, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Verdes Cheese
|$14.00
Chicken or cheese enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, crema, queso fresco, Mexican rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, refried black beans & tortillas.
|Torre de Mariscos
|$21.50
Fresh tuna, poached gulf shrimp, white fish, pico de gallo, leche de tigre, avocado, soy & lime.