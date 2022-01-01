Tobin Hill Mexican restaurants you'll love

Chilaquil image

TACOS

Chilaquil

312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & queso$6.00
cheddar cheese with salsa veerde topped with chile de arbol sauce, guacamole, and cilantro. with chips on the side
Chilachicken$11.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, refried black beans, shredded chicken, avocado, Mexican cream, fresco cheese, pickled red onion. Topped off with fresh cilantro. Served with chips, lime, and salsa on the side.
Matamoros$11.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, angus beef, avocado, fresco cheese, topped off with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.
La Gloria at The Pearl image

 

La Gloria at The Pearl

100 E Grayson St, San Antonio, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas Verdes Cheese$14.00
Chicken or cheese enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, crema, queso fresco, Mexican rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, refried black beans & tortillas.
Torre de Mariscos$21.50
Fresh tuna, poached gulf shrimp, white fish, pico de gallo, leche de tigre, avocado, soy & lime.
Velvet Taco image

 

Velvet Taco

103 W GRAYSON STREET, San Antonioi

No reviews yet
Takeout
