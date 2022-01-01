Tobin Hill Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Tobin Hill
TACOS
Chilaquil
312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109, San Antonio
|Chips & queso
|$6.00
cheddar cheese with salsa veerde topped with chile de arbol sauce, guacamole, and cilantro. with chips on the side
|Chilachicken
|$11.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, refried black beans, shredded chicken, avocado, Mexican cream, fresco cheese, pickled red onion. Topped off with fresh cilantro. Served with chips, lime, and salsa on the side.
|Matamoros
|$11.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, angus beef, avocado, fresco cheese, topped off with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.
La Gloria at The Pearl
100 E Grayson St, San Antonio, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Verdes Cheese
|$14.00
Chicken or cheese enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, crema, queso fresco, Mexican rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, refried black beans & tortillas.
|Torre de Mariscos
|$21.50
Fresh tuna, poached gulf shrimp, white fish, pico de gallo, leche de tigre, avocado, soy & lime.