Curry in Tobin Hill

Tobin Hill restaurants
Tobin Hill restaurants that serve curry

Best Quality Daughter image

 

Best Quality Daughter

602 Avenue A, San Antonio

Avg 5 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Shrimp Fried Rice$20.00
Yellow curry coconut cream, egg, cilantro (gluten friendly)
More about Best Quality Daughter
Mi Roti image

 

Mi Roti

312 Pearl Pkwy Building 6 suite 6110, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#3 Curry Up$13.50
Curry Up #3$13.50
Bright flavors and TWO hardy proteins including curry chickpeas, butter chicken, and pickled vegetables. Available as a wrap or bowl.
Butter chicken, Curry chickpeas, coconut rice, red cabbage, scallions, fried shallots, pickled onions jalapenos, garlic sauce
More about Mi Roti

